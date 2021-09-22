Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

