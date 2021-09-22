Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

