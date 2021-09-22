Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.