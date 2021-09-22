Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.97% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

