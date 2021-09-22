Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) versus Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Financial Review

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Affiliated Managers Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vinci Partners Investments and Affiliated Managers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Affiliated Managers Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 77.74%. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus target price of $196.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.56%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Affiliated Managers Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.26 $33.02 million $0.45 29.76 Affiliated Managers Group $2.03 billion 2.99 $202.20 million $13.36 11.01

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Affiliated Managers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Affiliated Managers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A Affiliated Managers Group 20.33% 20.31% 8.44%

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Vinci Partners Investments on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

