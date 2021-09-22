AGF Investments Inc. Has $173,000 Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.93 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

