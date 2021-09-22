AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth $2,502,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Silgan by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

