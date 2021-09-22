AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,735,000 after buying an additional 480,572 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,107 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mattel by 30.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 10.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,725,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,975,000 after purchasing an additional 439,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after purchasing an additional 108,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

