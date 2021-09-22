AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 47.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

WSO stock opened at $273.99 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

