AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 126,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

