AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RERE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.80 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RERE opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98. AiHuiShou International has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $209,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

