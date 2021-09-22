AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,200 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 608,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AIKI opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.51.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 80,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

