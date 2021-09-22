Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded to Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $26.97 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $30.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

