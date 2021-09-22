Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is ($1.99). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.05) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.99) to ($4.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 318.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 553.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. 1,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,944. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $611.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.