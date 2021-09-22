Alerus Financial NA Acquires Shares of 17,775 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,957,000 after acquiring an additional 659,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,286,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,795,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,432,000 after acquiring an additional 182,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 654,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.88. 816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,849. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

