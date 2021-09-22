Alerus Financial NA Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 182,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,559,027. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $193.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

