Alerus Financial NA Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fortive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fortive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,166,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

