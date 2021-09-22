Alerus Financial NA Sells 287 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,475 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. 14,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.