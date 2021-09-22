Alerus Financial NA Takes $1.31 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $67.52 on Wednesday, reaching $2,393.14. 3,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,224.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,288.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

