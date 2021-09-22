Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.50.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

