Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) fell 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46. 128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

About Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF)

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.