Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATD.B. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

ATD.B stock opened at C$49.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 8.31%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

