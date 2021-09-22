Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of ALLO opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $575,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

