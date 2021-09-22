Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $51.76 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $143.69 million and approximately $51.76 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00168012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00108289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.42 or 0.06687009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,123.81 or 1.00334820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00749440 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.