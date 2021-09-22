Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $233,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $18.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,798.98. 38,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,751.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,455.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.