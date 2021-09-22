Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold Sells 45,262 Shares of Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 45,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $453,072.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $94,824.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $234.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 45,898 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.