AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$30.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$22.14 and last traded at C$25.22, with a volume of 365767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.92.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.34%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

