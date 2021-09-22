Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,292,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,950,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,713,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 36,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,730. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

