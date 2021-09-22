Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,895,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,023 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $138,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

