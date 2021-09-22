Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,917 shares during the quarter. Ameresco makes up 2.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of AMRC traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at $79,546,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.