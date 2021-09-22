American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,309 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 46.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Stephens cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

