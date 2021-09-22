American Century Companies Inc. Has $409,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $218,186,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $161.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.73.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

