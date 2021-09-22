American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,073 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of BCB Bancorp worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

