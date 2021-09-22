American Century Companies Inc. Invests $416,000 in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Century Casinos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Century Casinos stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $368.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 3.16. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.