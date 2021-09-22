American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after buying an additional 211,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,887,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $89.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.