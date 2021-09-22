American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Exterran were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXTN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 177,816 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 173,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Exterran stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $135.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Exterran Co. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.