American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 575,371 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $193,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 128.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

