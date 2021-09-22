American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 4.1% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Truist Securities upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.11. 9,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.65. The company has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

