Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Truist

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.17.

COLD stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

