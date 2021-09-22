Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00.

AMKR opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

