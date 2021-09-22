ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMSSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get AMS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 3,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.64. AMS has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.