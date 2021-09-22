Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. Amundi has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

Get Amundi alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 target price on Amundi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 target price on Amundi and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.