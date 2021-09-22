Analysts Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.25. 7,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

