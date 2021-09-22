Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Announce $11.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $11.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.49 and the highest is $12.02. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $13.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $51.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.88 to $52.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $38.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $40.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%.

CACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,775,926. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,847,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $594.70. 177,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,434. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $671.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.94. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

