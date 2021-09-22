Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,355,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 302,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 146,854 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

