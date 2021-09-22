Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post sales of $88.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.13 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $70.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $342.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $389.05 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $405.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $750.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $51,811,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

