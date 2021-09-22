Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post $3.38 EPS

Brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.34 and the highest is $3.39. The Cooper Companies reported earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $14.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after buying an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $426.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

