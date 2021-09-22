Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post sales of $146.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $112.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $572.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 192,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

