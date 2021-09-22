Analysts Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after purchasing an additional 668,541 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 358,490 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 2,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

