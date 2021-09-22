Analysts Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.73 Million

Brokerages expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post sales of $181.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.85 million to $186.00 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $182.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $715.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.08 million to $723.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $723.30 million, with estimates ranging from $710.81 million to $742.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after acquiring an additional 113,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750,929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 305,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after acquiring an additional 669,290 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

